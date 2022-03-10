BERKELEY (BCN) – A suspect has been charged in the fatal shooting last week of a 47-year-old man in southwest Berkeley, authorities said Wednesday.

Anthony “Joshua” Fisher, of Berkeley, was found lying in the street about 7:09 p.m. March 4 in the 2100 block of Seventh Street.

Fisher had been severely injured by gunfire and officers performed lifesaving measures until the Berkeley Fire Department arrived. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died, according to police.

A combination of video surveillance and witnesses led detectives to two suspects, who were taken into custody on Tuesday at a motel in Pinole.

One of the suspects, 62-year-old Claudell Moore, was charged by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office with murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, and several criminal enhancements.

The second suspect, a 54-year-old woman, was also taken into custody in connection with the shooting death but has not been charged, police spokesman Byron White said.

The shooting wasn’t random, White said, but no other information was available on a motive.

The death is Berkeley’s first homicide since 2020.

