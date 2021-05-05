Suspect charged with hate crime after assaulting Asian woman in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was charged with a hate crime after police say she cursed at and assaulted an Asian woman in Berkeley last week.

On April 30, just before 4 p.m., two women were walking on the sidewalk near Telegraph Avenue and Durant Avenue.

The women walked past the suspect, who was seated in front of an ATM.

When the suspect made eye contact with one of the women, the suspect cursed at her and yelled racial slurs. The suspect ten threw water bottles at the women and walked away.

Officers located the suspect a few blocks away and arrested her.

Police have not released the identity of the suspect, only that she is a 56-year-old woman.

On May 4, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged the woman with willfully threatening a person based on their perceived characteristics, using offensive words in a public place which are inherently likely to provoke an immediate violent reaction and battery.

“The Berkeley Police Department recognizes and places a high priority on the rights of all individuals guaranteed under state and federal law. The commission of a hate crime is a serious offense, which will not be tolerated in the City of Berkeley,” a statement from the Berkeley Police Department reads.

A hate crime is a crime against a person, group, or property motivated by the victim’s real or perceived protected social group.

For more information about hate crimes and reporting, visit the CA Attorney General’s website.