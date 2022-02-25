OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect has been charged with murder in connection to a freeway shooting that occurred in October 2021, officials say.

The suspect is 27-year-old Oakland resident Larry Coney. Coney was originally in custody at the Santa Rita Jail for unrelated charges. California Highway Patrol detectives booked the suspect for additional charges including murder, attempted murder, and shooting an occupied vehicle, on Wednesday.

The charges are related to a shooting that occurred on Oct. 27, 2021.

California High Way Patrol officers assigned to the Oakland area responded to a shooting on the 98th Avenue ramp westbound I-580 and the MacArthur off-ramp around 4:47 p.m., officials say.

The victim’s car had multiple gunshots on it. The victim died from injuries sustained in the shooting.

California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Division met with Alameda County District Attorney’s Office Wednesday morning to file charges against Coney, authorities say.

California Highway Patrol asks anyone with additional information to call 707-917-4491.