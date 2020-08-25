Suspect charged with murder of 19-year-old UC Berkeley student

BERKLEY, Calif. (KRON) – A suspect has been charged with the murder of a 19-year-old UC Berkeley student.

Police say Seth Smith was found shot to death on the sidewalk along Dwight Way and Valley Street in Berkely on June 15th, 2020.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s charged 60-year-old Tony Walker with murder in addition to other crimes.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact BPD’s Homicide Unit at (510) 981-5741.

