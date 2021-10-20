Suspect charged with stealing car that had owner’s children in it

HORIZONTAL – Judge with gavel for stories with trials, laws, crime, SCOTUS, courts, as logo or placeholder. (Special to Bay City News/New Africa)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco District Attorney’s office announced that it has charged a suspect that they say stole a delivery driver’s car with the victim’s children in the vehicle.

German Morazan was charged with nine different counts of various kidnapping, robbery and carjacking crimes this afternoon.

Jeffrey Fang was delivering orders in his minivan in February with his 4-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son in the vehicle.

Fang left the van on as he jumped out to drop off a food order. When he returned from the delivery, Fang said he saw a stranger driving off with his minivan.

Police reported on Twitter that both the van and the children were found in the city’s Bayview district hours after the carjacking.