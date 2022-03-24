GUERNEVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities are investigating two stabbings that happened in Guerneville on Wednesday night, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 9:05 p.m., officials say a woman called the dispatch center and was whispering for help. In addition, the center received multiple calls reporting that a car crashed into a home and that there was a dead body inside the home.

Officials responded to the 14000 block of Old Cazadero Road to find damage that matches a car crashing into a fence, support beam and the house’s front door.

Deputies found an adult male inside the house with at least one stab wound. Life-saving measures were provided to the victim before being taken to a hospital.

The victim was later pronounced dead.

About an hour later, at 10:09 p.m., officials responded to a hospital where a man arrived suffering stab wounds.

Officials say this victim was stabbed in the 10500 block of River Lane and was brought to the hospital by a family member.

This victim is is critical condition at this time, authorities say.

Investigators determined that the same suspect was responsible for both stabbings.

Authorities identified the suspect and located the his truck at Highway 116 and Neely Road.

The adult male suspect was found not far from his car, and authorities determined that he was dead.

Sheriff’s believe that the suspect acted alone.

As authorities continue to investigate, anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at (707) 565-2121.