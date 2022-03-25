(BCN) — A man suspected of stabbing two people, one fatally, in Sonoma County earlier this week has died, according to the county Sheriff’s Office.

Dispatchers received an emergency call at 9:05 p.m. Wednesday from a woman “whispering for help,” along with multiple other calls reporting a vehicle crashed into a residence and a dead body inside the residence, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies arrived in the 14000 block of Old Cazadero Road in Guerneville and confirmed that a vehicle had struck a home. Inside, sheriff’s officials said in a social media post that they found a man suffering from “at least one stab wound and bleeding profusely.” The man was transported to a hospital where he later died. At 10:09 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a hospital for another man who had been stabbed in the 10500 block of River Lane in Geyserville. The man had been driven to the hospital by a family member, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was initially in critical condition, but as of Friday morning he is in stable condition and expected to survive, sheriff’s Sgt. Juan Valencia said.

Deputies identified a possible suspect in both stabbings. The suspect’s truck was located at state Highway 116 and Neeley Road in Guerneville, and the suspect was found dead at the base of the bridge there, Valencia said.

The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating but deputies believe that the suspect acted alone. Investigators believe that the suspect knew the second stabbing victim, Valencia said. There is no known motive at this time, he said.

The Sheriff’s Office said it will be releasing the names of both deceased men “later in the day” on Friday.

