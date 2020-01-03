Suspect dies in crash after chase involving Marin CHP officers

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a deadly crash Thursday night that occurred after a police chase near Sir Francis Drake Boulevard and La Cuesta Drive in Greenbrae.

CHP officers were chasing the driver of the car shortly before the crash occurred.

The driver died in the crash, authorities said.

The chase began around 4:30 p.m.

It’s unclear why the officers were chasing the person.

No officers were injured, the CHP confirmed.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This developing, check back for updates