FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – Fremont police are investigating a police shooting that killed a suspect on Thursday evening.

Around 6:25 p.m., the shooting occurred in the parking lot of a Hyatt Place Hotel.

Police say the suspect was pronounced dead. No officers were injured.

No other details have been released at this time.

— Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) April 2, 2021

