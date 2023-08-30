SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Authorities are looking for a suspect who hit a California Highway Patrol vehicle and escaped after an attempted traffic stop Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco, authorities said. In the process, the suspect disabled the officer’s vehicle.

The attempted traffic stop was around 4:25 p.m. in the SoMa neighborhood on New Montgomery and Howard Street. CHP said an officer tried to make contact with the unidentified suspect after they refused to stop.

The officer then got out of their vehicle and approached the suspect’s vehicle, authorities said. As the officer tried to make contact with the suspect, the suspect put their vehicle in reverse and tried to hit the officer.

The officer jumped out of the way and was not hurt, CHP said. However, the suspect rammed into the CHP vehicle and disabled it.

The suspect was able to escape and remains at large as of Wednesday evening. No suspect description was provided by CHP.