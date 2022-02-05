Suspect drove wrong way on Hercules highway to avoid traffic stop: police

HERCULES (BCN) – Police in Hercules are investigating a driver who fled from a traffic stop by driving the wrong way on Interstate Highway 80.

On Wednesday at 12:24 p.m., a Hercules Police Department officer attempted a traffic stop on a silver Infiniti at the eastbound Interstate Highway 80 off-ramp at Cummings Skyway.

Police said the license plate on the vehicle belonged to a Toyota.

The driver of the Infiniti immediately fled from the officer by driving the wrong way on the freeway.

The officer did not attempt to pursue the vehicle, but it was seen exiting the freeway in Hercules.

The vehicle was later located parked and unoccupied on Craftsman Drive.

Police attempted to contact the owner of the vehicle but were unsuccessful, and the vehicle was ultimately towed.