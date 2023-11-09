(KRON) — A truck driver lost control and crashed into two Piedmont residences Wednesday night around 6:30 p.m., the Piedmont Police Department said. The truck had a trailer with a forklift attached to it and ended up between two houses on the 1100 block of Park Lane.

No injuries were reported from the collision.

The driver of the truck was arrested after displaying symptoms of being under the influence of a narcotic, police said. He was booked into Santa Rita Jail.

After a search of his truck, officers discovered a gram of suspected black tar heroin and drug paraphernalia. The 1100 block of Park Lane is located near Oakland Davie Tennis Stadium.