Suspect enters woman’s San Carlos home, sexually assaults her: Sheriff

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are investigating after a woman reported she was sexually assaulted by a man who entered her San Carlos home last month, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 17 around 1 a.m., the suspect reportedly entered the victim’s home, undressed and stood over her while she was sleeping in her room.

The victim woke up and saw the suspect completely naked. She said that’s when the suspect sexually assaulted her before fleeing shortly after.

Detectives learned the suspect, 35-year-old Fernando Altuna Mendoza, was an acquaintance of the victim, but had not been in contact for some time.

On Aug. 4, sheriff’s detectives arrested Mendoza at his home in Menlo Park. He was booked at the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.

While authorities believe this was an isolated incident, they encourage anyone who has any information about the suspect to contact Detective Carryn Barker at (650) 363-4050.