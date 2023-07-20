(KRON) — Heavy traffic was reported Wednesday night on I-80 near Berkeley, KRON4 reported. There were closures in both the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Traffic ensued after a deputy sheriff spotted a stolen vehicle around 7:48 p.m. in San Pablo, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said. Two individuals were inside the car when the deputy initiated a car chase.

The deputy ended the chase early once the car began to drive recklessly, authorities said. Another deputy then began to chase the suspect vehicle after seeing it on I-80 westbound. The car stopped on the freeway near the Powell Street exit due to mechanical problems.

The driver and passenger got out of the suspect vehicle and began to run away. However, the driver ran across the I-80 eastbound lanes and was hit by a separate vehicle.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The passenger of the suspect vehicle got away and remains at large as of Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said the incident remains under investigation. No other injuries were reported, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.