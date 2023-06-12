(KRON) — Authorities are searching for a suspect who allegedly exposed himself to two minors in San Carlos on Wednesday afternoon near two schools, according to a press release from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says around 2:35 p.m. deputies were called to the 1700 block of Arroyo Avenue, just outside of the elementary Arroyo School and Central Middle School. A caller reported a man had exposed himself to two juvenile girls.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s or 50s with dark eyes, dark hair and a receding hairline. He also has gray hair on the sides, the sheriff’s office said. His car is described as a white, four-door hatchback, and it was last seen heading north on Cedar Street.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing. Anyone with more information about the crime or the suspect is asked to contact Detective Brandt at 650-363-4064. Callers can choose to remain anonymous by calling 1-800-547-2700.