Suspect fires shots at police outside Pleasant Hill school

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) – A suspect has been hospitalized in Pleasant Hill after shooting at officers and attempting to commit suicide, according to the police department.

On Monday evening, officers received reports of an armed person at a residence.

Police arrived to find a person driving away from the scene. When the officers tried to make a traffic stop, the suspect started shooting at them.

According to authorities, the suspect then drove behind Pleasant Hill Elementary School ‘where he attempted suicide with the firearm.’

Officials say the suspect was taken to a hospital to receive medical attention for his injuries.

No officers or community members were injured during the incident.

The police department assures the public that there are no outstanding suspects and that the situation is under control.

Police continue to investigate and will release more information at a later time.

Info Release: If you heard some unusual sounds and sirens tonight, know that the situation is under control and your PHPD is here as always. Read more about tonight's events here: https://t.co/7v8qs0nfmc — Pleasant Hill PD (@PHillPD) September 22, 2020

