DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — An armed robbery was reported Friday afternoon at a Trader Joe’s in Danville, police announced in a Nixle alert. There were no reports of injuries, and the suspect vehicle left the scene.

The Trader Joe’s is located at 85 Railroad Ave., which is one block away from San Ramon Valley High School and west of downtown Danville. It is roughly one mile west of Highway 680 going northbound.

The alert was sent out at 5 p.m. Police did not say what was stolen from the grocery store.

No other details were immediately available. Check back for updates as KRON4 learns more.

Bay City News contributed to this report.