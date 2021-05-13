Suspect follows San Jose woman home, sexually assaults her

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police have arrested a suspect who followed a woman home and raped her inside her apartment.

On May 8, around 2:45 a.m., San Jose police officers responded to the 300 block of South First Street regarding a reported sexual assault.

Officers learned a suspect followed the female victim into her apartment building where he physically and sexually assaulted her.

Detectives identified the suspect as 20-year-old Cristobal Fuentes-Melara.

Fuentes-Melara was located within hours of being identified and taken into custody without incident. He was booked in to the Santa Clara County Jail for rape, aggravated kidnapping and various other sexual assault related charges.

Although the victim is Asian, officials say they currently do not believe this assault was racially motivated.

Anyone with information about this case or other cases involving this suspect is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department’s Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4102.