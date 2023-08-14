(KRON) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a suspect after a woman says she was groped by a man on Sunday.

The incident occurred on the Spur Trail along Millbrae Avenue around 7:35 p.m. The 28-year-old woman says she was walking along the trail when an unknown man approached her from behind and groped her, police said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male around 30 years of age and standing 5 feet 7 inches tall. After the incident, the suspect fled the area on a black mountain bike towards South Ashton Avenue.

Police provided a map that shows where the incident occurred.

Map: San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies attempted to locate the man but were unsuccessful, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office at 650-363-4008.