SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect was taken into custody after hijacking a Muni bus Friday night in the Mission District, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) told KRON4. Police said the suspect assaulted the bus driver and struck multiple cars before stopping at 19th and Guerrero Streets.

The carjacking of the Muni bus first happened at Cortland and Mission Streets around 7:53 p.m. There were no passengers on the bus at the time of the carjacking.

An ambulance was called to attend to another driver and the bus driver, according to SFPD. Their injuries “appear to be non-life-threatening.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as KRON4 learns more.