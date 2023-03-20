ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The man accused of stabbing a pregnant woman and two children was identified on Monday by Antioch police. The suspect is 37-year-old Antioch resident Bartley Hall.

Police also announced charges against the suspect, which were three felony counts of attempted murder and two felony counts of evading a police officer.

The Antioch Police Department responded to the incident on the 100 block of Wilbur Avenue at 3:54 p.m. on Saturday. Officers saw a vehicle speeding away from the scene.

After a crash in Solano County, Hall was taken into custody. Nobody was injured in the crash though Hall was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons.

There were three victims with stab wounds — a 35-year-old pregnant woman, a 14-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl. They were all taken to a local hospital, where two were placed in critical condition. Police did not specify which victims were in critical condition.

Hall is being held in the Martinez Detention Facility on a $1.6 million bail.