(KRON) — A suspect has been identified following a carjacking and fatal collision at a bus stop near Franklin Square on Tuesday morning.

Carlo Watson, 57, is the man suspected of the carjacking. Police say they first received a call about a carjacking of a city-owned vehicle around 10 a.m. near Folsom and Mabini streets. SFPD officers and San Francisco Sheriff deputies spotted the suspect vehicle near Kansas and 25th streets before pursuing him.

Police say that’s when the collision at 16th and Potrero avenues took place. The suspect and four other people were injured in the crash. One of the victims, a 58-year-old man died of his injuries at the scene. Three other victims include a 57-year-old woman, 37-year-old man and 70-year-old woman who each suffered non-life threatening injuries.

SFPD Robbery Investigators and the Traffic Collision Investigations Unit arrived at the scene to investigate. Watson was detained at the scene of the crash.

He was later arrested on charges of carjacking, murder, vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, resisting arrest, evading a police officer causing serious bodily injury or death and driving without a license.

Video after the crash shows a chaotic scene with a totaled vehicle that appeared to have collided with a bus stop. Several people appeared to be on stretchers as emergency crews worked through the wreckage.

Police say that this is still an active investigation. If anyone has information about the incident they are asked to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You can choose to remain anonymous.