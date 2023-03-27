GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — A welfare check on Sunday morning in unincorporated Gilroy turned into an hours-long standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies. The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office and Campbell Police Department released new details about the incident on Monday.

Around 8 a.m. on Sunday, sheriff’s deputies were called in for a welfare check at a residence on the 3000 block of Dryden Avenue. Deputies tried to communicate with a man inside who was later identified as 35-year-old Vincent Martinez. The sheriff’s office says that’s when Martinez used a gun to shoot multiple rounds in the direction of deputies.

Deputies retreated back from the residence and called for more assistance. The Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiation teams both arrived and attempted further deescalation.

Martinez fired more rounds in the direction of the deputies on scene, and he struck one with a bullet, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies fired back but did not hit Martinez. The deputy who was shot was taken to a local hospital and is now stable.

The sheriff’s office requested further aid from other agencies, and the CPD SWAT team arrived on scene with an armored rescue vehicle.

During the deescalation attempts, a fire was started in the residence. Martinez then came outside with a handgun and tried to gain access to the armored vehicle with law enforcement inside.

A CPD officer fired a single shot and hit the suspect. Martinez then received medical aid before being taken to a local hospital; he is listed in stable condition, the sheriff’s office says.

Martinez has been arrested for attempted murder on a peace officer, assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and a felon in possession of a loaded firearm, according to CPD. The CPD officer who shot Martinez has been placed on administrative leave per department policy.