Suspect identified in Oakland hit-and-run that left mother of 7 dead

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The name and photo of a suspect who is wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run has been released, the Oakland Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Section announced Thursday.

On Jan. 17, around 3:20 p.m., 40-year-old Miesha Singleton, a mother of seven, was struck and killed by a car traveling northbound in the 1800 block of 98th Avenue.

The driver did not stop.

Officials say it is unclear if alcohol or drugs were a factor. The incident is still under investigation.

Tips sent in by the community led investigators to the abandoned suspect car.

Oakland PD has been working with U.S. Marshals to locate and arrest 26-year-old Henry Melendez. Melendez is described as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-7, 137 pounds with brown eyes and dark hair.

The Oakland Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. If you have any information, call (510) 777-8572.

