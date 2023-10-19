(KRON) — A man suspected of shooting two women before taking his own life in the South Bay on Monday was identified as Marvin Churchill by the Sunnyvale Police Department.

The women were found with gunshot wounds on the 1700 block of Karameos Drive at about 5:28 a.m. One victim died, and the other was taken to a hospital. Both victims are believed to be women in their 40s, police said Monday.

Officers saw Churchill’s car shortly after the women were found and attempted to stop it, but he fled, per Sunnyvale PD. Officers chased the car until they lost sight of it in Cupertino.

Churchill’s car was found by Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office deputies near the 17000 block of Stevens Canyon Road. He was dead from what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Sunnyvale police are still investigating the shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call (408) 730-7110.