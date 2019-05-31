Suspect identified in San Francisco hit-and-run rampage

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco woman suspected of injuring several people and damaging cars in a hit-and-run rampage Wednesday afternoon is facing a total of 24 charges, the police department announced Thursday.

Police have identified the suspect as 25-year-old Cherry Neal.

The charges she’s facing include:

Felony reckless evading

Felony evading officer causing injury

Felony Evading officer driving in opposite direction of traffic

Four counts felony Hit & Run involving injury

Three counts failing to stop at the scene of an accident with damage to property

Driving under the influence causing injury

Driving with suspended license

Theft of vehicle

Reckless driving

Reckless driving causing injury

Three counts Assault with a deadly weapon

Possession of stolen vehicle

Resisting arrest

Two counts of felony vandalism

Running a red light

Failure to yield on left turn

Wednesday’s rampage began when police tried to pull over the suspect who was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle.

The suspect then drove onto the sidewalk near the Tenderloin police station and hit a street worker and scaffolding while officers tried to stop her.

The worker suffered non-life threatening injuries but was taken to the hospital, police say.

After hitting the worker, police say the suspect then hit other parked cars.

The driver allegedly went on to hit a pedestrian near Eddy and Taylor streets in San Francisco and kept driving.

According to San Francisco police, that pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police say Neal then hit another two cars near Market and 5th Streets. Two occupants of those cars were treated for complaint of pain.

After hitting a pedestrian and several cars, the suspect continued, according to police, and hit another car at 5th Street and Clara Street. The person inside that car was injured.

The suspect continued on and hit another car at 6th and Clara, police say. The one occupant of that car was treated at the scene.

The crash at 6th and Clara is what brought the suspect to a stop, according to San Francisco police.

Six people in total were injured. The suspect was also taken to the hospital.

Neal was arrested after the crash at 6th and Clara and booked into county jail.

Police have not released her booking photo.

She’s being held on $125,000 bail, according to jail records.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES