Suspect identified in SF elderly assault case

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco police identified the man arrested for suspicion of assaulting an elderly man Sunday morning in the Tenderloin neighborhood.

Police arrested Haskell Allen, 31, Sunday night in connection with an assault that left an 83-year-old with a broken hip.

The victim told officers the assault took place at about 9:45 a.m. in the 200 block of Turk Street. The victim – who has not yet been identified – told police he was approached by another man who, without provocation, pushed him to the ground.

Police apprehended Allen at about 8:11 p.m. Sunday near the 200 block of Hyde Street.

Currently on probation, Allen was booked into San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of several violations, including aggravated assault, elder abuse with great bodily injury, violation of a stay-away order and injury to a person due to perceived race.

Police ask that anyone with information to contact the department at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411.