Suspect identified in shooting death of Antioch 12-year-old

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Antioch police are seeking Michael Dwayne Fritz, who they believe is responsible for killing a child earlier this month.

19-year-old Fritz allegedly shot and killed 12-year-old K’Lea Davis on May 12, 2021, in Antioch.

Antioch police say when officers responded to a home on the 1200 block of Oak Haven Way at around 7 p.m. Davis was already suffering from at least one gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom and died before making it to the hospital.

The motive is unknown at this time and it is believed that Fritz has cut his hair since the provided photographs were taken.

For at least the third time in less than a month, a person 18 years of age or younger has been killed by gun violence in the city of Antioch.

Davis was know to run away from her home in Oakland, according to her grandfather Charles Davis.

“I know her mother has been searching for her,” Davis said.

“She was a typical little 12-year-old girl. You know, managing fast. Liked her little toys and shopping like just any other little teenager. On Facebook or whatever all the time. She’s just — she’s just special to us. And, I don’t know why this ended up here like this,” grandmother Brenda Davis said.

Fritz should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

If Fritz is seen or you know his location, police are asking you call 9-1-1 or the Antioch Police Dispatch center at (925)778-2441. Anonymous tips or information about this – or any other incident – can be sent via text to 274637 (CRIMES) with the keyword ANTIOCH.

Additional inquiries or information can be directed to Antioch Police Detective Bledsoe at (925) 779-6884 or by emailing lbledsoe@antiochca.gov.