(KRON) — A man attempting to escape police in Vallejo accidentally impaled his own leg on a security spike while jumping over a gate, the Vallejo Police Department said Thursday.

The incident happened on Oct. 16 after VPD officers spotted a stolen car going westbound on Tennessee Street near Vervais Avenue. One officer turned on his light and siren, and the suspect initiated a high-speed chase, police said.

The driver of the car eventually pulled over near the California State University Maritime Academy, which is near the Carquinez Bridge, per police. Two men got out of the car and ran towards the academy’s dorms.

They then tried to jump over the gate, and the driver of the car’s leg was impaled. The car passenger got away as police gave medical help to the suspect who was injured, police said.

The man’s leg was removed from the spike and he was hospitalized. Police also found a loaded gun nearby.

The driver of the stolen car was notified and came to the scene to get the car back.