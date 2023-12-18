(KRON) — A Sunnyvale man who was the primary suspect in a crime ring involving check fraud and identity theft was arrested last week, according to the San Jose Police Department. Detectives from SJPD’s Financial Crimes Unit began investigating a series of cases involving check fraud and identity theft back in May of 2022.

The crimes involved multiple victims and a loss of over $1 million, according to police.

During the course of the lengthy investigation 30-year-old John Mahoni of Sunnyvale was identified as the primary suspect. Crimes linked to Mahoni included:

Altering money orders

Printing fraudulent checks

Theft of personal checks

Using proceeds from criminal enterprises to buy firearms, drugs and jewelry

Working with the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office, SJPD detectives obtained a $1 million warrant for the suspect and a search warrant for his residence. On Dec. 14, SJPD Covert Response Unit officers located and arrested Mahoni.

At the time of his arrest, Mahoni was in possession of a loaded, privately made firearm, otherwise known as a ghost gun, that was equipped with an extended magazine.

A search warrant was executed at Mahoni’s residence by SJPD detectives, DA investigators and US Postal inspectors. At the residence, officers located a short barreled assault rifle, another unregistered handgun with an extended magazine, ammunition, cash, jewelry, 100 altered money orders, and over 600 fraudulent checks.

Mahoni, police said, was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for his warrant and felony weapons charges.