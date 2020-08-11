Suspect in 2009 Santa Cruz homicide apprehended in Mexico

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) – A second suspect in the 2009 murder of 16-year-old Tyler Tenorio in Santa Cruz has been apprehended, according to the Santa Cruz County District Attorney’s Office.

On Monday, 34-year-old Paulo Ramirez Luna was apprehended in Mexico.

Detectives identified Luna as a suspect in the murder after a thorough investigation.

After the murder, Luna fled to Mexico, where he is a citizen.

The Santa Cruz DA’s Office has been working with Mexico officials to extradite Luna to face murder charges in the United States.

Authorities were able to capture Luna on Monday, about a year and a half after Ivan Tapia Ramirez was charged in the same murder.

At this time, Luna is in custody for murder charges. He is now awaiting to be arraigned in the Santa Cruz Superior Court

Tyler Tenorio was a junior at Santa Cruz High when he was stabbed to death outside of a convenience store on October 16, 2009.

Police officers arrived to find him stabbed multiple times in his torso. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

