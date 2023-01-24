SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The suspect in a fatal 2021 San Francisco stabbing was arrested Friday in Milpitas, the San Francisco Police Department announced. Meredith Dechert, 27, is accused of killing a 65-year-old man on Sept. 8, 2021.

The stabbing happened at approximately 6:00 a.m. in the area of Haight Street and Shrader Street. A 65-year-old male victim was found with stab wounds. He was then rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead.

SFPD’s homicide detail investigated the stabbing and identified Dechert as the suspect. Milpitas police officers arrested Dechert and Dechert was booked into Santa Clara County Jail for a charge of murder.

The investigation into the stabbing is still open and active. Anyone with information is asked to call SFPD’s Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.