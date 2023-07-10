(KRON) — A man who was already serving time in an Arizona state prison on unrelated charges has been arrested in connection to a 2022 homicide that took place in San Jose, according to the San Jose Police Department. Noel Cortez was initially arrested in September of 2022 for a warrant out of Arizona.

Cortez was taken into custody and extradited to the Arizona State Prison Complex. San Jose PD Homicide Unit detectives later identified Cortez as the person responsible for a 2022 homicide.

In that incident, officers responded on July 31, 2022 at around 3:55 p.m. to the 300 block of Umbarger Road on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a man who was pronounced deceased at the scene. A second man transported himself to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

San Jose PD detectives took custody of Cortez on June 28 at the Arizona State Prison and extradited him back to San Jose. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for homicide the next day, according to police.

Anyone with any information related to the case is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department.