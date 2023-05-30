SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect in a homicide that occurred in broad daylight in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood last month has been arrested, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The incident occurred on April 1, at around 1 p.m. when officers from the SFPD Tenderloin Station responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Golden Gate Avenue.

Arriving at the scene, officers found a 52-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Despite efforts from medical personnel, the victim succumbed to his injuries, police said.

SFPD Homicide Detail investigators responded to the scene and took over the investigation. Through the course of the investigation, 23-year-old Anthony Timmons was identified as the suspect. Probable cause to arrest Timmons was developed, police said.

Tenderloin officers with the SFPD Narcotics Unit were working in the area of Market and Jones streets on May 25, at around 3 p.m. when one of them spotted Timmons nearby. The suspect fled on foot when officers approached him.

Following a brief foot pursuit, Timmons was taken into custody. Officers found a loaded firearm with an extended magazine and narcotics on Timmons.

He was arrested and taken to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked for :

Homicide

Felon in possession of a firearm

Possession for sale of a controlled substance

Carrying a concealed weapon

Carrying a loaded firearm in public

Being armed in commission of a felony

Resisting arrest

Possession of marijuana for sale

Police say the investigation remains open and active.