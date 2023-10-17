(KRON) — A man who allegedly pistol whipped someone during an armed home invasion robbery last week has been arrested, according to the San Jose Police Department. On Friday, Oct. 13, at around 10:21 a.m., SJPD officers responded to the 2000 block of Newton Avenue on a report of a home invasion robbery.

At the scene, officers made contact with the victim, an adult male. A preliminary investigation revealed that the man had interrupted a burglary in progress at his home.

The suspect, according to police, struck the victim in the face with a pistol, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries. The armed male suspect then took belongings and personal property from the residence.

SJPD’s Robbery Unit responded and began investigating the incident. Through the investigation, the suspect was identified as Elias Ramirez Velo, an 18-year-old Santa Clara resident. Detectives obtained warrants for his arrest and to search his residence.

Officers from SJPD’s Special Operations, METRO Unit, Violent Crimes Enforcement Team and MERGE responded to Velo’s Santa Clara residence and took him into custody without incident.

Detectives searched the suspect’s residence and recovered stolen property, narcotics, a loaded firearm and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. Velo was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on robbery and conspiracy charges.

He was later released on bail.