Suspect in armed robberies of San Jose ice cream, sandwich shops arrested

SAN JOSE (BCN) – A man suspected in several armed robberies of ice cream and sandwich shops was arrested Wednesday in San Jose, according to police.

Investigators believe Justin Michael Tucker, 30, robbed six Subway shops in San Jose and several other shops, including Baskin Robbins stores, throughout the Bay Area.

Tucker was identified and arrested by San Jose detectives who were working with their counterparts in Campbell, Fremont, Union City, Redwood City, Milpitas and Palo Alto.