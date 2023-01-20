OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for attempted rape.

The incident occurred Thursday at 9:30 a.m. on the 4700 block of International Boulevard. The suspect entered a business and approached an employee.

The victim told OPD officers that they were grabbed by the suspect, and he attempted to pull their pants down. The victim was able to fight back and safely exit the building.

The suspect fled westbound on International Boulevard towards High Street. Police described him as a Black man, 35-45 years old, between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-2 with a medium build, medium-length curly black hair covering his ears, and a receding hairline.

He was wearing a green military jacket, black pants, black shoes, and a green backpack. View images of him below.

Image from the Oakland Police Department. Image from the Oakland Police Department.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information is asked to call (510) 238-3641.