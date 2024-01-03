(KRON) — Morgan Hill police arrested a suspect they said lit several fires on Christmas night along the Monterey Road Corridor, officials said.

The first of four fires was reported at a Safeway gas station located at 100 Tennant Avenue around 7:16 p.m. Two garbage cans were reportedly on fire. Morgan Hill Fire responded and put out the fire.

While officers were investigating the first fire, police said they got a report of another garbage can fire at a Chevron gas station at 15865 Monterey Road. Officials said one of the employees was able to put out the fire.

Around 8 p.m., Morgan Hill police and fire officials responded to a third fire reported at the Community Cultural Center at 17000 Monterey Road. Firefighters were able to put this fire out before it did significant damage to the structure, officials said.

Around 9:41 p.m., officials responded to the report of smoke in one of the stairwells of the Crossings apartment complex at 16800 Monterey Road. Officials said the fire self-extinguished but did some damage to the stairwell.

Investigators determined all the fires were intentionally set and were likely connected.

Monday, Morgan Hill police identified the suspect at Juan Mendez, 29, of Morgan Hill. He was arrested on several felony offenses and booked into the Santa Clara Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Detective Adrian Sapien at (669) 253-4995 or email Adrian.Sapien@morgnahill.ca.gov or anonymously at https://www.morgan-hill.ca.gov/FormCenter/Police-14/Morgan-Hill-Crime-Stoppers-88 or 1-800-222-TIPS.