SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Sunnyvale Police arrested a man they say is responsible for committing at least 11 armed robberies at convenience stores throughout Santa Clara County since the beginning of the year.

Since January, 21-year-old Eduardo Suarez-Flores has been suspected of committing a series of armed robberies, two of which occurred in Sunnyvale.

Police said Suarez-Florez was captured on video surveillance wearing similar clothing and using what appeared to be a black handgun.

After his arrest, detectives obtained a search warrant for his car and residence and discovered a black BB gun and clothing that matched the clothing worn during the robberies.

“We’d like to thank Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department, Mountain View Police Department, Santa Clara Police Department, San Jose Police Department, and the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office for their investigative collaboration that helped to identify Suarez-Flores as the suspect and solve this case,” the Sunnyvale Police Department said in a press release.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Grant Smith at 408-730-7100.