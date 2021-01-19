Suspect in custody after assaulting 81-year-old man in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A suspect is in custody after barricading himself in a house and assaulting an 81-year-old man on Monday, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Around 3:27 p.m., police responded to a call about a man with a gun in the 800 block of 26th Avenue.

Officers arrived to find three female victims outside the residence. Police were told three more people were inside, including the suspect.

Authorities say the suspect is a member of the family and closed the front door.

From the back of the house, officers saw the suspect use a laptop to hit an elderly man.

Police took the suspect into custody.

The 81-year-old man was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

Two women, an 81-year-old and 80-year-old, were also taken to the hospital in non-life threatening condition.

Police continue to investigate this incident. No other details have been released at this time.