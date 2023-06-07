SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The San Jose Police Department arrested a woman who was identified as a person of interest in the fatal stabbing of a man on Sunday.

Christy Herrera was identified and taken into custody without incident. San Jose police say Herrera and the victim knew each other. She was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail and is facing a charge of homicide.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County’s Coroner’s Office once next of kin is notified. This fatal incident marks the city’s 15th homicide.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The motive of the stabbing is currently under investigation.