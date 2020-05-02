Suspect in custody following San Jose officer-involved shooting, police investigate

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A suspect is in custody following an officer-involved shooting in San Jose on Friday, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Around 7:07 p.m. San Jose police made contact with an adult man at N. King Road and Duffy Way.

Officers chased the suspect who attempted to flee the scene on foot.

Authorities say the suspect drew a firearm and an officer fired at least one round.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Police took the suspect into custody.

The police department says the officer involved will be put on routine paid administrative leave.

As police continue to investigate the incident, you are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Anthony Kilmer and Detective Ted Reckas at 408-277-5283 if you have any information.

