Suspect in deadly BART stabbing identified as Sacramento man

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – There is increased security on BART following a deadly stabbing at the South Hayward station on Tuesday.

The suspect has been identified as 39-year-old Jermaine Jeremiah Brim of Sacramento.

It’s something people are talking about the following morning here at the Embarcadero BART station.

A source told KRON4 two passengers were fighting on board the train before it escalated into a deadly stabbing.

Apparently, the suspect tried to steal shoes from someone sleeping on board the train.

The source tells KRON4 the victim tried to stop the suspect from stealing the shoes and that’s when the two started fighting.

The victim then pulled out a knife during the fight, which the suspect then stole and used to stab the victim repeatedly, ultimately killing the victim.

The suspect then left the train and tried to carjack several cars at the BART station.

He was arrested at a nearby car dealership where he was trying to steal a getaway car.

During a press conference Tuesday afternoon, the police chief said the stabbing was rare on BART and tragic, and also mentioned that it wasn’t a random attack but rather a devastating outcome of a fight happening between two people.

BART has security cameras both on board the train and the platforms which investors are now going through.

