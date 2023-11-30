(BCN) –Oakland police said Wednesday they arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting in the city’s Havenscourt neighborhood last week.

James Wheeler, a resident of Oakland, was arrested for his alleged connection with the homicide of Johnny Johnson on Nov. 21 in the 6900 block of Bancroft Avenue. Wheeler was arrested last Friday, according to police.

Oakland police said that shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 21, their officers learned of a shooting in the area. When officers arrived, they found a victim seated inside a vehicle while suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

