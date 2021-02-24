Suspect in Discovery Bay homicide linked to multiple crimes across East Bay

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Several charges have been filed against a Stockton man accused of shooting a firefighter and a paramedic in Antioch last week and the murder of another man in Discovery Bay.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, Antioch Police Department and Brentwood Police Department filed their cases against 26-year-old Darryon Williams.

Williams is the suspect in Saturday’s drive-by shooting of first responders in Antioch, a murder in Discovery Bay and a robbery in Brentwood.

The Contra Costa D.A.’s Office has filed the following charges against Williams:

Murder

Second degree robbery

Shooting from a vehicle

Assault on peace officer/firefighter with semiautomatic firearm (6 counts)

Assault with a semiautomatic firearm (3 counts)

Fleeing a pursuing peace officer’s motor vehicle while driving recklessly

DA's Office has filed 13 felony counts against Darryon Williams, the suspect in a Discovery bay homicide and shooting of first responders in Antioch last Saturday. Bail is nearly $10 million. — Contra Costa Sheriff (@CoCoSheriff) February 25, 2021

On Feb. 20, first responders were initially working to give someone medical attention Williams allegedly drove by and opened fire. A paramedic was struck in the leg and a firefighter was shot in the foot.

Williams was arrested in Richmond after leading police on a cross county chase.

Investigators later revealed Williams is accused of shooting and killing 64-year-old Michael Iliff who lived at this house on Newport Court in Discovery Bay.

It’s believed that 31-year-old Kimberly Meeks was staying with Iliff. Detectives say she and Williams have a 4-year-old son.

Both have gone missing.

Police have released a picture of the vehicle they maybe traveling in.

It’s a dark colored Audi SUV with the license plate 8UKN742.

Detectives said they’re worried about the mother and child’s safety.

Williams remains in custody at the Martinez Detention Facility. His bail is set at nearly $10 million.