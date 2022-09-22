OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – California Highway Patrol is seeking a suspect in a fatal freeway shooting last night on Interstate 580 after a van was located with a deceased gunshot victim inside.

Oakland Police Department officers told CHP at 11:32 p.m. Wednesday that they found “a vehicle on city streets they believed was involved in a shooting on the freeway.”

“OPD officers were called to the intersection of 51st Avenue and International Boulevard, where they located a van with a deceased male inside who had been struck by gunfire,” a CHP press release stated. “Information gathered by OPD indicated the shooting had likely occurred on I-580. Officers assigned to the CHP Oakland Area responded to the location where the shooting was believed to have occurred on the freeway and initiated an investigation.”

No suspect has been located, nor motive determined.

“Any assistance from the public in gathering additional details surrounding this shooting is appreciated,” the press release stated. “If you or someone you know have information regarding this incident, please call the CHP Investigation Tipline at (707) 917-4491.”