Suspect in fatal hit-and-run surrenders to San Jose police

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspected hit-and-run driver surrendered themselves to police three hours after the crash, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Police said the crash happened on Monday evening in the area of Tully Road and Quimby Road. Their initial investigation revealed that a man was driving east on Tully when he struck a woman who was walking outside of the crosswalk. The woman died at the scene and the driver had already fled.

Police identified the suspect as 55-year-old Salvador Pantoja. The victim has only been identified as a 51-year-old woman as officials notify her family.

Police say there’s no indication that drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash. The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office is taking over for review and final filing of criminal charges, according to police.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Templeman #3556 of the San José Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.