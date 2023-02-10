SAN JOSE (BCN) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting last week that left one man dead in San Jose, police said Friday. Anthony Samaro, 30, is in custody following a shooting reported at 10:55 p.m. Feb. 3 involving a victim with a gunshot wound who was taken to Regional Medical Center of San Jose.

Investigators determined that the victim was shot at a residence in the 2000 block of Pepper Way and evidence of a shooting was found at the residence. The victim succumbed to his injuries the next day.

Police identified Samaro as a suspect in connection with the shooting and arrested him Saturday. The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

