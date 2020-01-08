Suspect in girl’s alleged sexual assault near Altimira Middle School identified

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) – A man is behind bars after police say he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a girl walking to school.

This happened near Altimira Middle School in Sonoma County.

Police say they got a call around 8 a.m. from the school and simultaneously received another call saying someone with a similar description was trying to abduct and assault another student.

Officers found the man and arrested him.

He has been identified as Jesse Leon Granado-Lopez of Sonoma.

Jesse Leon Granado-Lopez / Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office

Officials said they’re confident Granado-Lopez was the only one involved in these cases.

Deputies said they will be doing extra patrols near the school for the rest of the week.

More details will be released later per the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Latest Stories: