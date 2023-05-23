(KRON) — After more than a week on the run, a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Hayward woman was arrested by law enforcement on Monday, according to the Hayward Police Department.

Vaughn Boatner, 33, of San Mateo, was found in a residential area of Seattle, Washington, and taken into custody by the United States Marshals Service, Seattle Police Department and the King’s County Sheriff’s Office.

HPD has been searching for Boatner since identifying him as a suspect in a homicide and attempted homicide on May 11. Police arrived at the scene on Cassia Drive after receiving reports of gunshots in the area. Police found two victims at the scene, and a 5-year-old boy was also inside at the time.

The victim who died was 30-year-old Monique Aldridge of Hayward. She died at the hospital, police said. A second victim, a 28-year-old man from Oakland, was listed in critical condition in the days after the shooting. He has been released from the hospital and is now recovering, according to HPD.

Police say that Aldridge and the second victim were dating and lived together when the shooting took place. Police learned that the 5-year-old boy was Aldridge and Boatner’s child.

Police searched Boatner’s residence, but did not find him. Officers then learned that Boatner may have left the state.

Boatner is being held without bail and has officially been charged by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office. He faces charges of homicide, attempted homicide, child endangerment and felon in possession of a firearm.

Law enforcement is still looking for information about this case, and HPD says this is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Green at 510-293-7176.